Daily
National News

First Nations ban limited entry moose hunt, saying situation is ‘dire’ 

September 6, 2018 41 views

WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. -Two First Nations governments in the B.C. Interior are joining together to ban all limited-entry hunting for moose in their respective territories, while accusing the province of not taking effective action to protect the animals.

The Tsilhqot’in Nation and Southern Dakelh Nation Alliance say in a joint statement that record-breaking wildfires have made struggling moose populations in the region even more vulnerable.

The fires have created thousands of access routes for hunters and predators, while drastically reducing high-value moose habitat.

The First Nations say the situation is so dire that many locals are choosing not to exercise their Aboriginal rights to hunt moose and are going without their main source of winter food.

They say that while the provincial government continues to issue limited-entry hunting permits, they are asking all hunters to respect the ban they’re imposing on their territories.

The provincial government could not immediately be reached for comment.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Ottawa funds health changes aimed at giving First Nations more control 

September 6, 2018 15

WINNIPEG -The federal government has taken another step in transferring control over Indigenous health programs to…

Read more
Daily

Archeologists aim to uncover secrets of Franklin expedition in ship’s cabins 

September 5, 2018 58

By Mia Rabson THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- A Parks Canada archaeology team is boating towards the…

Read more

Leave a Reply