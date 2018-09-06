Ottawa funds health changes aimed at giving First Nations more control 

WINNIPEG -The federal government has taken another step in transferring control over Indigenous health programs to First Nations.

Health Minister Jane Philpott announced $68 million over three years for Indigenous communities in Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan.

She says the money will help boost First Nations-led health services closer to home.

Philpott says this should help reduce the gaps between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in areas such as diabetes and infectious disease.

A grand chief who represents northern Manitoba First Nations says he welcomes the change.

Garrison Settee says the money will mean more health services in northern communities and less travel for patients.

