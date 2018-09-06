Daily
National News

Ottawa funds health changes aimed at giving First Nations more control 

September 6, 2018 17 views

WINNIPEG -The federal government has taken another step in transferring control over Indigenous health programs to First Nations.

Health Minister Jane Philpott announced $68 million over three years for Indigenous communities in Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan.

She says the money will help boost First Nations-led health services closer to home.

Philpott says this should help reduce the gaps between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in areas such as diabetes and infectious disease.

A grand chief who represents northern Manitoba First Nations says he welcomes the change.

Garrison Settee says the money will mean more health services in northern communities and less travel for patients.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

First Nations ban limited entry moose hunt, saying situation is ‘dire’ 

September 6, 2018 45

WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. -Two First Nations governments in the B.C. Interior are joining together to ban all…

Read more
Daily

Archeologists aim to uncover secrets of Franklin expedition in ship’s cabins 

September 5, 2018 59

By Mia Rabson THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- A Parks Canada archaeology team is boating towards the…

Read more

Leave a Reply