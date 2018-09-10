Brantford Police Blotter

Indecent Act

Dundas Street

Incident: On Saturday September 8, 2018 just after 7:00 a.m. Brantford Police Service received a 9-1-1 call about a suspicious male. The female victim had been at a park walking her dog when an unknown male approached her. While approaching the victim the male pulled his pants down and started to masturbate. When confronted by the victim the male ran and tried to hide in a Port-A-Potty. Community Patrol Officers attended to the area where they located and arrested the male without incident. An 18 year old Brantford male is charged with an Indecent Act.

Drugs/Outstanding Warrant

Stanley Street

Incident: On Saturday September 8, 2018 just after 4:00 p.m. Brantford Police Service received a report of a possible impaired driver getting into a vehicle which was parked on Stanley Street. Community Patrol Officers attended to the area where they located the male. Investigation revealed that the male was currently wanted on an outstanding warrant for his arrest. While dealing with the male he was found to be in possession of over 10 grams of suspected Fentanyl (value – $2500). A 39 year old Freelton male has been charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Fentanyl) under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. He was also arrested on the outstanding warrant.

Break and Enter – Commercial

West Street

Incident: On Sunday September 9, 2018 just after 7:30 a.m. Brantford Police Service received a 9-1-1 call about a suspicious male who was seen going into a fenced compound and entering an abandoned building on West Street. The male was seen coming and going from the rear of the building. Community Patrol Officers attended to the area where they located the accused inside. The accused had been inside the building cutting out copper wiring and piping. The accused was arrested without incident. During his arrest the accused was found to be in possession of Break-In Instruments. Investigation revealed that the accused was currently bound by a court order with conditions. A 46 year old Brantford male has been charged with Break, Enter and Commit, Mischief to Property Under $5000, Possess Break-In Instruments and Disobey Court Order.

Robbery

Park Ave and Wellington Street

Incident: On Sunday September 9, 2018 just after 4:00 p.m. Brantford Police Service received a 9-1-1 call from a victim who advised that he had just been robbed. The victim had been walking in the area of Park Ave and Wellington St when he was approached from behind by the accused. The accused was carrying a large wrench, raised it and demanded the victim’s wallet. Once the accused had the wallet he left the area and was seen going into a residence on Wellington St. Community Patrol Officers attended to the area where they located the accused hiding inside the residence. Investigation revealed that the accused had threatened the owner of the residence that he was going to physically harm him. A 24 year old Brantford male is charged with Robbery, Utter Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm, Intimidation and Breach of Probation. The accused was held for a bail hearing.

Assault

King George Road

On Sunday September 9, 2018 just before 9:00 p.m. Brantford Police Service received a call from a business on King George Road. An unknown male had come into the business and started to cause a disturbance with staff and customers. Staff were eventually able to get the male to leave but he continued to cause a disturbance outside the store. While outside the accused approached and punched an employee who was standing out front speaking with other customers. Community Patrol Officers attended to the store where they located and arrested that accused without incident. The victim was not injured as a result of the incident. While dealing with the male he was found to have been in possession of suspected crystal methamphetamine, and a number of clonazepam and Xanax pills (value- $500). A 28 year old Brantford male has been charged with Assault under the Criminal Code and with Possession of a Controlled Substance x3 under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

