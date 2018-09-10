Long Point Death Investigation

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment is investigating an incident at a Hasting Drive, Long Point, Norfolk County address.

On Saturday, September 8, 2018 at approximately 9:06 a.m., OPP and Norfolk County Paramedic Services responded to an emergency 911 call.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a Good Samaritan located an unresponsive female in the waters of Lake Erie just off Hastings Drive. The female was brought to shore however she was later declared deceased.

OPP Forensic Identification Services is assisting with the investigation and investigators are attempting to identify the unknown female.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place on Monday, September 10, 2018 in order to determine the cause of death.

The OPP are continuing to investigate and are seeking the public’s assistance. If anyone has any information, they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

