AFN faces off with Minister over rights recognition

By Lynda Powless Editor GATINEAU QUE-Indigenous Rights are not something that can be checked off in a box, Chief after Chief told Crown Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett at a special natinal policy forum here Tuesday. The Assembly of First Nations is holding a two day meeting reviewing the federal government’s controversial Recognition and Implementation of Rights Framework. Dubbed the AFN’s policy forum on Affirming First Nations Rights, Title and jurisdiction the meeting is in response to the federal government’s 10 point framework. The federal government has been holding meetings across the country asking First Nations organizations and groups to tick off boxes of what they see as important in a rights framework. The move came after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in February the federal government would launch “in full…



