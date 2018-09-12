Canada sees info ‘gaps’ about dangerous goods moving through North

THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA-The federal government says it doesn’t know enough about how, when and where dangerous goods move through the Canadian North, highlighting the potential risks of a major spill or other disaster. As a result, the possible effects on public safety and the environment are also unclear, Transport Canada acknowledges. The department is commissioning a study to help fill in the knowledge gaps and improve readiness when it comes to movement of goods ranging from explosives and flammable liquids to infectious substances and radioactive materials. The effort will focus on regions north of the 55th parallel as well as on more southerly, but isolated, areas in eastern Manitoba and northern Ontario, says a newly issued call for bids to carry out the study. The overall goal is to…



