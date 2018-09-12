Local News
ticker

Couple want to bring clothing bank and thrift store to Six Nations

September 12, 2018 67 views
Brian and Andrea Chicki want to bring thrift store to Six Nations council told. (Photo by Taylor Burt)

By Taylor Burt Writer A clothing bank may be making a monthly appearance on Six Nations and eventually turn into a thrift store. Husband and wife team, Brian and Andrea Chicki, presented at last Wednesday morning’s Human Services Committee meeting saying they want to bring a thrift store to Six Nations to help supply clothing to those who cannot necessarily afford it. Brian Chicki says his company brought him to Six Nations in 1998, and he has built many relationships since then. He says it’s always an honour to be here. He and his wife have both been a member of a Baptist Church in Toronto for a little over a year and have taken pride in helping with a clothing exchange there. “We are sponsored by the CBOQ -…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Indigenous families still struggling for equal health care: summit

September 12, 2018 42

WINNIPEG-First Nation families say they are struggling to get wheelchairs, beds and other health-care services for…

Read more
Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett met with New Credit Chief Stacey Laforme to sign a protocal agreement last week. (Photo by JIm C Powless)
Local News

New Credit signs protocol agreement with federal government

September 12, 2018 72

By Taylor Burt Writer MISSISSAUGAS OF THE NEW CREDIT- The Mississaugas of New Credit (MNCFN) have…

Read more