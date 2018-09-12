Dajoh parking changes coming

Local News
Six Nations Band Council’s Human Services Committee has recommended parking lots changes to meet the needs of seniors and others be constructed in front of the Dajoh Centre. Parks and Recreation Director Cheryl M. Henhawk, said the local seniors’ euchre club submitted a request for more parking at the south end of the building citing difficulty for seniors walking from the front parking lot. Henhawk presented two different options: a 20 vehicle parking lot at the south end, as requested, or two 10 vehicle parking lots with one at the front. The larger 20 space lot on the south side would be adjacent to the wheelchair ramp. Henhawk said the sidewalk at the front of the building that runs from the arena to the community hall would be removed for…

