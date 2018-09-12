Indigenous rights, on Ottawa terms

First Nations are gearing up for another battle with Ottawa this time over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to get to work on the Recognition and Implementation of the Indigenous Rights Framework…without them. Federal officials have been travelling the country for the past few months holding meetings with various organizations and groups and presenting their 10 points to the Recognition and Implementation of Indigenous Rights in Canada. They make quick presentations and ask people to check off boxes they think are related to Indigenous Rights and move to the next meeting. All documents written by Ottawa, all presented by Ottawa and all planned to be concluded by October with implementation in the spring before the election. And all without consulting or talking to the band council chiefs whom they consider…



