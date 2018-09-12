New Credit signs protocol agreement with federal government

By Taylor Burt Writer MISSISSAUGAS OF THE NEW CREDIT- The Mississaugas of New Credit (MNCFN) have signed a protocol agreement with the federal government outlining how consultation with the First Nation will take place. Chief, Stacey LaForme, and Minister Bennett signed the agreement last week at the New Credit Community Hall. The Consultation Protocol Agreement outlines the accommodations Canada will give MNCFN. Included in the agreement are the “participation points” required from Canada in regards to dealing with the MNCFN. These points address Canada’s requirement to consult MNCFN in processes, giving them lots of notice of these processes and seeking their consultation when needed or appropriate. Both LaForme and Bennett spoke before they signed the agreement, stating that there is more to be done but this is a step forward…



