Local News
Slider

New Credit signs protocol agreement with federal government

September 12, 2018 70 views
Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett met with New Credit Chief Stacey Laforme to sign a protocal agreement last week. (Photo by JIm C Powless)

By Taylor Burt Writer MISSISSAUGAS OF THE NEW CREDIT- The Mississaugas of New Credit (MNCFN) have signed a protocol agreement with the federal government outlining how consultation with the First Nation will take place. Chief, Stacey LaForme, and Minister Bennett signed the agreement last week at the New Credit Community Hall. The Consultation Protocol Agreement outlines the accommodations Canada will give MNCFN. Included in the agreement are the “participation points” required from Canada in regards to dealing with the MNCFN. These points address Canada’s requirement to consult MNCFN in processes, giving them lots of notice of these processes and seeking their consultation when needed or appropriate. Both LaForme and Bennett spoke before they signed the agreement, stating that there is more to be done but this is a step forward…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Indigenous families still struggling for equal health care: summit

September 12, 2018 42

WINNIPEG-First Nation families say they are struggling to get wheelchairs, beds and other health-care services for…

Read more
Brian and Andrea Chicki want to bring thrift store to Six Nations council told. (Photo by Taylor Burt)
Local News

Couple want to bring clothing bank and thrift store to Six Nations

September 12, 2018 66

By Taylor Burt Writer A clothing bank may be making a monthly appearance on Six Nations…

Read more