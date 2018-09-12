OPP warn “SEXTORTION” – be careful what you share on internet

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – Haldimand County OPP have issued a warning, and reminding, the public to be extremely careful when sharing images and videos over the internet after a report of an alleged extortion at a Mississauga’s of the New Credit First Nation address. On Thursday September 6, at 10:58 a.m., OPP responded to a report of an extortion after a citizen reported an unknown female threatened to share a sexually explicit video of the citizen to their family and friends if they did not send the woman a quantity of currency. The citizen did not send any currency. “Sextortion”, is where people engage in sexually explicit conversations or “video chats” and one of the people involved, threatens the other that they will share the sexually explicit videos or images…
