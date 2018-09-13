Brantford Police Blotter September 12, 2018

Arrest

Bedford Street

On Wednesday September 12, 2018 just before 1:00 a.m. Community Patrol Officers were conducting an investigation in the area of Bedford Street. During the investigation officers came across and spoke to an unknown male in the area. While speaking to the male he had provided information to police which was false. Investigation revealed that the accused had provided a fake name as he was wanted on a number of outstanding warrants in various jurisdictions. Further investigation revealed that the accused was in possession of Break-In Instruments. The accused was arrested without incident. A 31 year old Brantford male has been charged with Obstruct Police and Possession of Break-In Instruments. He was also arrested on outstanding warrants.

Break and Enter – Residential

Peel Street

On Tuesday September 11, 2018 Brantford Police Service received a report of a Break and Enter to a residence on Peel Street. Sometime during the day unknown person(s) entered the residence by removing a window A/C unit. Reported stolen was a TV and jewellery.

Arrest

Eighth Ave

Incident: On Tuesday September 11, 2018 just before 6:00 p.m. Brantford Police Service received a 9-1-1 call from a residence on Eighth Ave. The resident was reporting that a male was outside the residence trying to break in. The male was a relative who was on conditions not to be there. Community Patrol Officers attended to the area and when the accused saw police fled on foot. After a short foot pursuit the accused was arrested. During the arrest the accused attempted to resist and fight with police. Information was received that the accused was bound by a court order with conditions he was contravening. A 34 year old Brantford male is charged with Unlawfully in a Dwelling, Resist Arrest and Breach of Recognizance Order. The accused was held for a bail hearing.

