Kahnawà:ke Mohawk Council may be partnering with Canopy Growth Corp in cannabis project

Kahnawà:ke-The Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke (MCK) has announced it is exploring an opportunity to build and operate a state-of-the-art production and processing facility with Canopy Growth Corporation, a company that has emerged as the global leader in the field of cannabis cultivation, research and product development. For clarity, there is no agreement in place.



“If we are able to move forward with this project it will create incredible opportunities for local jobs, with inclusion for prospective local producers in the industry,” said Grand Chief Joseph Tokwiro Norton. “For years we have been searching for a sustainable industry that will generate income for the community, especially as a collective. This is a chance to partner with the world leader in the industry – a company that has already concluded distribution and sales agreements with every province and territory across the country that has announced such agreements.”

“We cannot stress enough that this could be one of the largest opportunities to ever be considered for Kahnawà:ke,” he continued. “With the impending legalization of recreational cannabis next month (17, Kenténha/October 2018), there are many companies, cities, communities that are looking at ways to become involved in the legitimate production and sale of safe and legal cannabis.”

The MCK has issued a Kahnawà:ke Economic Development Fact Sheet to help explain the opportunity and the rationale for creating a relationship with Canopy Growth: www.kahnawake.com/legalcannabis.

The MCK also wishes to inform the community that it has signed a non-binding term sheet setting terms for exploration of a potential agreement. The term sheet is set to expire on 31, Tsothóhrha/December 2018, but may be extended if required.

“The fact that Canopy Growth has selected Kahnawà:ke as a potential major Indigenous community partner speaks volumes,” Grand Chief Norton concluded. “Needless to say, there is an enormous amount of work that needs to take place between now and the end of 2018. The MCK has committed to having a direct dialogue with the community. While there is always fear of the unknown, we must have the confidence in ourselves to strongly consider this unprecedented opportunity.”

