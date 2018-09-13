Male Arrested for Halton Break and Enters

​Since July 2018, the Region of Halton experienced an increase in commercial break and enters. These entries targeted gas stations, convenience stores and jewellery stores. The culprits stole a variety of items, including cigarettes, lighters, rings and necklaces. In several of the entries, a stolen vehicle was used to transport the stolen property.

On September 10th 2018, there were 5 break and enters into businesses (4 in Oakville and 1 in Burlington). Through investigation, police identified the accused, Richard LEBERT (19 years) as being involved. Police were able to locate and arrest LEBERT.

A criminal code search warrant was executed at an address in Hamilton, where police recovered a substantial amount of stolen property, including cigarettes, lighters, cellphones, jewellery and vehicle keys for suspected stolen automobiles. Police also located quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, marihuana, oxycodone, hydromorphone, cannabis resin and Canadian currency. The estimated value of the seized items is $136,000.

Richard LEBERT of Hamilton is facing the following charges:

– Break and Enter x6

– Disguise with Intent x6

– Possession of Break and Enter Tools

– Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

– Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 x7

– Fail to Comply Probation x3

– Possession for the Purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl

– Possession for the Purpose of trafficking – Cannabis Marihuana

– Possession of cocaine and oxycodone

Anyone with information regarding these incidents or other purse thefts is asked to contact Detective Ron WRIGHT of the Oakville Criminal Investigations Bureau – Street Crime Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 2284.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers “See something, Hear something, Say something” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca, or by texting “Tip201” with your message to 274637 (crimes).

Please be reminded that all persons charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Add Your Voice