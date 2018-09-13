Daily
National Lacrosse League relocates Rochester Knighthawks to Halifax

September 13, 2018 53 views

Nick Sakiewicz, commissioner of the National Lacrosse League, speaks at a press conference in Halifax on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. The National Lacrosse League is coming to Halifax. The NLL  has announced the Rochester Knighthawks will be relocating to Halifax, becoming the league’s fifth Canadian franchise. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aly Thomson   HALIFAX -The National Lacrosse League is coming to Halifax. The NLL announced on Thursday morning that the Rochester Knighthawks will be relocating to Halifax, becoming the league’s fifth Canadian franchise. The National Lacrosse League (NLL), is  the largest men’s professional indoor lacrosse league in North America. It  announced today it has awarded a franchise, under the ownership of Curt Styres, to the city of Halifax. Styres is the current owner and general manager of the Rochester Knighthawks. Styres, who was…

