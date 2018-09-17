Daily
National News

‘I am really upset:’ Video shows Trudeau meeting with Saskatchewan chiefs

September 17, 2018 81 views
PM Justin Trudeau

SASKATOON _ A video posted online shows Prime Minister Justin Trudeau telling chiefs he is upset about how time was managed in a recent meeting with the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations.

Trudeau met with the Saskatchewan chiefs when he was in Saskatoon for the Liberal Party’s annual caucus retreat last week.

In the video which is around four minutes long, Trudeau says the plan was to meet with about eight people for an hour-long meeting.

But many other people showed up and there wasn’t time for everyone to speak.

Trudeau told FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron _ “I am really, really upset” _ and said the meeting is not in the spirit of reconciliation.

The Prime Minister’s Office says in a statement that Trudeau was unable to get through all the issues put forward in the meeting but looks forward to connecting with First Nations leaders in Saskatchewan in the future.

The FSIN says they are aware of the video and are preparing a response.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Vancouver park board passes motion to learn Indigenous place names

September 18, 2018 28

VANCOUVER-The Vancouver Park Board has passed a motion to learn the traditional Indigenous names for the…

Read more
Daily

Jeremy Dutcher wins Polaris prize for ‘Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa’

September 18, 2018 38

TORONTO- Jeremy Dutcher has won the 2018 Polaris Music Prize for his album “Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa.” The…

Read more

Leave a Reply