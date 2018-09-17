MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION SENDS SEVEN PEOPLE TO HOSPITAL

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment investigated a collision at a Villa Nova Road, Townsend, Norfolk County, address.

On Sunday, September 16, 2018 at approximately 8:26 p.m., OPP, Norfolk County Fire Department and Norfolk County Paramedic Services responded to a collision involving two motor vehicles.

Through the course of the investigation, it has been determined that a red coloured vehicle with approximately six (6) people was travelling eastbound on Concession 2 of Townsend when it collided with a white coloured motor vehicle travelling north on Villa Nova Road at the intersection.

As a result of the collision, the Norfolk County Fire Department had to extricate several passengers from the van who suffered serious and life-threatening injuries. Norfolk County Paramedic Services transported all patients to various hospitals in the area.

Two passengers were later air lifted to a Hamilton and Toronto are hospital for further treatment.

Technical Collision Investigators assisted with the investigation. The intersection of Concession 2 of Townsend and Villa Nova Road was closed for several hours to allow for further investigation.

The investigation is continuing and charges are pending.

