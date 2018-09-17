Philpott heckled on Parliament Hill by members of Ontario reserve

OTTAWA _ Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott was heckled today by members of a northern Ontario reserve who came to Ottawa to urge the federal government to build a new, safe school for their community.

Philpott told about 30 students and other supporters from Kashechewan First Nation gathered on the steps of Parliament Hill that the federal government hears their request, adding they “absolutely” have the right to a high-quality education.

A number of people yelled as the minister spoke, calling out words like “action” and “build the school.”

Philpott’s office says she spoke to Kashechewan’s chief over the weekend and told him the government is prepared to support a community request for a modular school.

NDP MP Charlie Angus, who represents the riding encompassing Kashechewan, says 11 portables currently used for schooling in the community look like they belong in a prison camp.

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde, who attended the Parliament Hill rally, says the heckling of Philpott shows concern over the government’s level of action on some of its promises to Indigenous Peoples.

