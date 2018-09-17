PICKUP TRUCK STOLEN FROM RESIDENCE

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment investigated an incident at a Lynn Valley Road, Woodhouse, Norfolk County address.

On Saturday, September 15, 2018, at approximately 7:46 a.m., police received a call from a resident reporting the theft of their vehicle.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that in the early morning hours of Saturday, September 15, 2018, unknowns attended the address and removed a pickup truck from the property.

The vehicle is described as a grey, 2007 GMC Sierra extended cab pickup truck.

Police are continuing to investigate and is seeking assistance from the public. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

