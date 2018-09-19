Caledonia 2006 Class Action lawyer charged

A lawyer who oversaw a successful class action lawsuit connected to Six Nations 2006 reclamation of lands at Caledonia has been accused of misappropriating millions of dollars from the settlement between Ontario and Caledonia.Hamilton police say John Wallace Findlay turned himself in to the Law Society of Ontario more than a year ago after allegedly spending the reserve funds from the 2011 class action suit, which was filed by residents and businesses who said they were impacted by the g dispute. Police allege Findlay took about $2.2 million.Police the 64-year-old lawyer on Wednesday and charged him with criminal breach of trust, fraud over $5,000 and theft over $5,000. He was released on bail to appear in court later this month.He represented more than 800 plaintiffs in the class action suit…



