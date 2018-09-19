Six Nations proposed cannabis regulations raise questions

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) has been approached by at least 10 potential cannabis growers/producers and people seeking to open dispensaries here, community members learned Monday. In the first of two combined District meetings, about 40 people had their first look at a draft Six Nations Cannabis Control Law (SNCCL) produced by the SNEC. SNEC will not be holding community wide meetings on the SNCCL. Districts One, Two and Three held the first of the two meetings at the community hall Monday night. District Three Councillor Sherri-Lyn Hill-Pierce told the meeting they were there to get input on the proposed law. She said SNEC is seeking their input on age restrictions, dispensaries, how to protect youth and other factors that will affect the Six Nations community after cannabis legalization on…
