SN Police lay traffic charges in Back to School safety blitz

Six Nations Police Service continue traffic enforcement focussing on the safety of children returning to school last week. On Tuesday September 11th, 2018, officers laid 5 traffic related charges and handed out 4 warnings. The majority of the charges and warnings involved speeding in and around school zones. Six Nations Police would like to remind all motorists to drive defensively and courteously. Obey speed limits and school zone speed limits in and around the Community schools and Village areas. Watch carefully for enthusiastic children who may not be watching themselves. Avoid speeding in residential neighbourhoods and obey the laws governing school buses. Six Nations Police ask that everyone please conduct themselves accordingly to ensure everyone in the Community’s safety. Traffic safety is everyone’s responsibility. The Six Nations Police Service will…
