Local News
ticker

SN Police lay traffic charges in Back to School safety blitz

September 19, 2018 48 views

Six Nations Police Service continue traffic enforcement focussing on the safety of children returning to school last week. On Tuesday September 11th, 2018, officers laid 5 traffic related charges and handed out 4 warnings. The majority of the charges and warnings involved speeding in and around school zones. Six Nations Police would like to remind all motorists to drive defensively and courteously. Obey speed limits and school zone speed limits in and around the Community schools and Village areas. Watch carefully for enthusiastic children who may not be watching themselves. Avoid speeding in residential neighbourhoods and obey the laws governing school buses. Six Nations Police ask that everyone please conduct themselves accordingly to ensure everyone in the Community’s safety. Traffic safety is everyone’s responsibility. The Six Nations Police Service will…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is shown upset with Saskatchewan Chiefs for taking too much during a meeting Monday in this photo from a video that surfaced of the meeting. (Source withheld)
National News

‘I am really upset:’ Video shows Trudeau meeting with Saskatchewan chiefs

September 19, 2018 49

By Kelly Geraldine Malone THE CANADIAN PRESS WINNIPEG-A Saskatchewan chief says a video posted online showing…

Read more
Local News

Seven Ontario First Nations settle $1.1 billion Williams Treaty

September 19, 2018 117

By Lynda Powless Editor Ninety-five years after the Williams Treaties were sign seven Ontario First Nations will be…

Read more