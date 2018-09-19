Williams seeks third term as OLG rep

Ontario First Nations Limited Partnership (OFNLP) representative, Steve Williams’, second term on the OLG Board of Directors is coming to an end but he has been asked to stay on in the interium. His term is officially over in late March of next year, but the deadline to find a new representative to take his seat, if he is replaced, is late October 26 2018. The representative is required to oversee OLG’s compliance with OFNLP in regards to the Gaming Revenue Sharing and Financial Agreement (GRSFA). Williams has agreed to sit for a third term. Williams is the first, First Nations representative appointed to the OLG. The appointment came after years of battling with the OLG/Province to live up to the GRSFA and appoint the representative chosen by the Chiefs….
Related Posts
‘I am really upset:’ Video shows Trudeau meeting with Saskatchewan chiefs
September 19, 2018 51
By Kelly Geraldine Malone THE CANADIAN PRESS WINNIPEG-A Saskatchewan chief says a video posted online showing…
Seven Ontario First Nations settle $1.1 billion Williams Treaty
September 19, 2018 122
By Lynda Powless Editor Ninety-five years after the Williams Treaties were sign seven Ontario First Nations will be…