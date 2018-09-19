Local News
Williams seeks third term as OLG rep

September 19, 2018

Ontario First Nations Limited Partnership (OFNLP) representative, Steve Williams’, second term on the OLG Board of Directors is coming to an end but he has been asked to stay on in the interium. His term is officially over in late March of next year, but the deadline to find a new representative to take his seat, if he is replaced, is late October 26 2018. The representative is required to oversee OLG’s compliance with OFNLP in regards to the Gaming Revenue Sharing and Financial Agreement (GRSFA). Williams has agreed to sit for a third term. Williams is the first, First Nations representative appointed to the OLG. The appointment came after years of battling with the OLG/Province to live up to the GRSFA and appoint the representative chosen by the Chiefs….

