Local News
Williams Treaty resolution gives hope to Six Nations outstanding court action

September 19, 2018 49 views

The resolution of the Williams Treaties will lend support to Six Nations treaty rights to hunting, fishing and gathering in the area under the 1701 Nanfan, says Six Nations lands director Lonny Bomberry. “There is always an argument over how far into the Williams Treaties area the Nanfan extends but it does, and this will help maintain our rights to hunting, fishing and gathering.” At the same time he says it is encouraging for Six Nations long outstanding court cased demanding Canada answer for what happened to Six Nations Trust funds and lands. Bomberry says the 1995 case was restarted in 2009. The re-start happened, after negotiations, sparked by the 2006 Reclamation, fell through between Canada, Ontario, the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council and Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) when the SNEC…

