Kingston RCMP arrest Drug Traffickers supplying prescription opiates to northern communities

(Kingston, Ontario – September 19, 2018) – Between September 17th and 18th, 2018 the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s (RCMP) Serious and Organized Crime (SOC) team arrested three drug traffickers who had been supplying prescription opiates to northern Ontario communities.

In October 2017, the Mushkegowuk Tribal Council which consists of First Nations in James Bay Region of northern Ontario declared a state of emergency as a result of rampant opioid use. At the same time, Health Canada requested that the RCMP investigate the trafficking of opiates between Kingston and northern Ontario communities.

The investigation uncovered a criminal network in Kingston that was involved in illicit drug trafficking to northern residents which led to the arrest of the following individuals:

Joshua Burtch (31 years old) of Kingston, Ontario, charged with:

• Trafficking a substance included in Schedule I – contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA);

• Conspiracy to Traffic a substance included in Schedule I – contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC);

• Possession of Proceeds of Crime – contrary to the CCC

Pearl Friday (40 years old) of Kingston, Ontario, charged with:

• Trafficking a substance included in Schedule I – contrary to the CDSA;

• Conspiracy to Traffic a substance included in Schedule I – contrary to the CCC;

• Possession of Proceeds of Crime – contrary to the CCC

Michael Eric Loone (Ashamok) (48 years old) of Kingston, Ontario, charged with:

• Possession for the purpose of trafficking a substance included in Schedule I – contrary to the CDSA

