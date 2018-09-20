Police

SUSPICIOUS PERSON ON TOWNLINE PROPERTY

September 20, 2018 28 views

On Monday September 17th, 2018 at 04:19 PM, Six Nations Police responded to a call reporting a suspicious vehicle at a Townline residence.

 

Police attended and learned that there was a white Chevy van which had been parked  on  the side of the road.  The van then pulled into a residence and parked behind a structure.  The reporting male approached the van and asked the driver what he was doing.  The suspect male replied that he was looking to buy scrap metal.

 

The  reporting  person felt this was odd as the male appeared to be sitting watching  children  get  off the school bus moments before.  He then pulled onto  the  property  once  the  children  had  went  into  their respective

residences.   The male left the area after the reporting person told him to leave.

 

The  van  is  described  as  a  white  2009 Chevy Express van with the rear windows covered up.  The van is registered to a male party from North York, Ontario.

 

The  only  description  of  the male was that he spoke with a thick accent, possibly of Asian descent.

 

Police  patrolled the area but did not locate the suspect van or male.  The reporting male was advised to contact Police if the person returns.

 

Police  want  to  remind  Community  members  to  always  be  aware of your surroundings.  Parents should ensure they teach their children to always be vigilant  when getting on and off the school bus.  If you observe something or  someone  acting  suspiciously,  trust  your  instincts,  move to a safe location and seek help.  Call the Police as soon as possible.

 

Anyone  with  information  about  this incident is encouraged to report any

 

information  to the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at

 

1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca.

