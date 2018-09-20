SUSPICIOUS PERSON ON TOWNLINE PROPERTY

On Monday September 17th, 2018 at 04:19 PM, Six Nations Police responded to a call reporting a suspicious vehicle at a Townline residence.

Police attended and learned that there was a white Chevy van which had been parked on the side of the road. The van then pulled into a residence and parked behind a structure. The reporting male approached the van and asked the driver what he was doing. The suspect male replied that he was looking to buy scrap metal.

The reporting person felt this was odd as the male appeared to be sitting watching children get off the school bus moments before. He then pulled onto the property once the children had went into their respective

residences. The male left the area after the reporting person told him to leave.

The van is described as a white 2009 Chevy Express van with the rear windows covered up. The van is registered to a male party from North York, Ontario.

The only description of the male was that he spoke with a thick accent, possibly of Asian descent.

Police patrolled the area but did not locate the suspect van or male. The reporting male was advised to contact Police if the person returns.

Police want to remind Community members to always be aware of your surroundings. Parents should ensure they teach their children to always be vigilant when getting on and off the school bus. If you observe something or someone acting suspiciously, trust your instincts, move to a safe location and seek help. Call the Police as soon as possible.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to report any

information to the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at

1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca.

