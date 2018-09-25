Brantford Police Blotter Monday September 24, 2018

Impaired

Location: Broad Street and Usher Street

On Thursday September 20, 2018 just after 6:00 p.m. Brantford Police Service received a 9-1-1 call about a vehicle that may have crashed into a residence in the area of Broad Street and Usher Street. The vehicle had left that area and it was suspected that the driver may have been impaired. Community Patrol Officers attended to the area where they located the vehicle a short distance away on St Paul Ave. Officers spoke to the driver who showed signs of impairment. The accused was arrested without incident. During the investigation the accused was found to be in possession of hashish and medication that was not prescribed to him. A 45 year old Brantford male is charged with Impaired Operation of Motor Vehicle under the Criminal Code. He is further charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. The accused licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

Impaired

Location: Park Ave

On Friday September 21, 2018 just before 2:30 a.m. Community Patrol Officers observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Park Ave near Victoria Street. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle which had stopped and parked on the shoulder. The male driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The male was arrested without incident after a short foot pursuit. While dealing with the accused he showed signs of intoxication. The accused was transported to the Brantford Police Service where he was to provide samples of his breath as required by law. The accused readings were over the legal limit. An 18 year old Brantford male is charged with Impaired Operation of Motor Vehicle, Operate Motor Vehicle Over 80 and Obstruct Police. The accused licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

Impaired

Location: Clarence Street

On Saturday September 22, 2018 just before 1:30 a.m. Community Patrol Officers observed a vehicle travelling on Clarence Street without its headlights on. The vehicle was then observed turning onto Colborne Street and going the wrong way down a one way street. Officers stopped the vehicle and spoke to the male driver. The male showed signs of intoxication and was given a demand to for a roadside screening device. The driver failed the roadside screening device and was arrested. The accused was transported to the Brantford Police Service where he was to provide samples of his breath as required by law. The accused readings were over the legal limit. A 41 year old Ohsweken male is charged with Operate Motor Vehicle Over 80. The accused licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

Impaired

Location: Colborne Street

On Saturday September 22, 2018 just after 11:30 p.m. Brantford Police Service received a 9-1-1 call about a possibly impaired driver on Colborne Street. The driver had been seen pulling into a parking lot at a business on Colborne Street where he hit the curb several times while trying to park. Community Patrol Officers attended to the area where they located the vehicle and the male driver. Upon speaking to the driver Officers observed signs of intoxication and he was given a demand to for a roadside screening device. The driver failed the roadside screening device and was arrested. The accused was transported to the Brantford Police Service where he was to provide samples of his breath as required by law. The accused readings were over the legal limit. A 54 year old Kitchener male is charged with Operate Motor Vehicle Over 80. The accused licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

Arrest

Location: Icomm Drive

On Saturday September 22, 2018 just before 7:30 p.m. Brantford Police Service received a call about a disturbance at a business on Icomm Drive. An unknown woman had come into the business where she caused a scene for both staff and customers. After repeated attempts, staff were finally able to get the female to leave. The female having left then chased after a group of people a short distance away from the business. Another victim was then then chased by this female through the parking lot. Community Patrol Officers attended to the area where they located and arrested the accused without incident. A 31 year old Brantford female is charged with Causing a Disturbance x2 and Criminal Harassment.

