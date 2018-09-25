Police

Quebec man sentenced to prison in NY for marijuana smuggling

September 25, 2018 28 views

ALBANY, N.Y. _ A 41-year old Canadian man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for conspiring to smuggle thousands of pounds of marijuana into the United States through the Akwesasne Mohawk Indian Reservation in northern New York.

Colin Stewart, of Elgin, Quebec, admitted that he and his co-conspirators smuggled thousands of pounds of marijuana for distribution throughout the northeastern United States. Stewart also admitted that he organized the smuggling, paid his co-conspirators, and personally transported thousands of pounds of the drug across the St. Lawrence River onto the reservation.

Chief United States District Court Judge Glenn T. Suddaby also ordered Stewart to serve five years of supervised release when he gets out of prison and pay a $10,000 fine.

The sentencing was announced Monday in Albany.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Police

Brantford Police Blotter Monday September 24, 2018

September 25, 2018 29

Impaired Location: Broad Street and Usher Street On Thursday September 20, 2018 just after 6:00 p.m.…

Read more
National News

Suspicious man watches children getting off bus at Six Nations

September 20, 2018 151

On Monday September 17th, 2018 at 04:19 PM, Six Nations Police responded to a call reporting…

Read more

Leave a Reply