Impaired charge laid

September 26, 2018 41 views

Six Nations Police have charged a local woman with impaired driving after a car accident Friday, September 21 saw a vehicle hit the ditch in the Townline and Mohawk Roads area at 1:43 AM, Upon investigating Six Nations Police found a vehicle in the ditch at the intersection of Townline and Mohawk Roads. Police said they spoke with the driver, identified as Ruby Carol Miller,63, of Ohsweken and said they determined she was showing signs of impairment by alcohol. Miller was arrested for Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and taken to the Six Nations Police Station for breath tests, which she refused to provide. Miller has been charged with Criminal charges of: 1) Impaired Operation of a Motor vehicle and; 2) Refuse to Provide a Breath Sample The vehicle…

