Mi’kwite’tmn (Do You Remember) exhibit touches preconceptions

September 26, 2018 35 views
Baskets are shown throughout the exhibit. (Photo by Susannah Schmidt)

By Susannah Schmidt Special to Turtle Island News HAMILTON-From stillness to chaos. From taking a look, to finding oneself taken. That was the scene at the McMaster Museum of Art on Saturday, as interdisciplinary artist Ursula Johnson surprised some gallery goers. The three-room exhibit Mi’kwite’tmn (Do You Remember) continues until December 8th. But last week, from Thursday to Saturday, the artist was also in the space in an “endurance performance.” Johnson, who has Mi’kmaw ancestry and is based out of Eskasoni First Nation on Cape Breton Island, is the 2017 winner of the prestigious Sobey Art award for Canadian artists aged 40 and under. She has been called a “rock star” in the art world by CBC. But on Saturday, far from revelling in attention, Johnson turned attendees’ gazes back…

