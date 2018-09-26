Millions in “grant” dollars being spent…

The Six Nations community is a generous lot. Giving back is not just a belief, it’s a lifestyle. The annual audit of the Six Nations Grand River Development Corporation shows the entity, created by band council, is overseeing over $33 million in community funds generated from community owned businesses and another $4 million in community assets. After paying all the bills a community trustee group at the SNGRDC gave out $1.7 million to community groups in 2018. The corporation’s trust has given out an estimated $3.4 million over the past three years to a variety of entities. When you couple that with the SN Community Trust and the $16,241,636.51 it has.. given out over the years, and another almost $3 million given out to language groups and grants by the…
