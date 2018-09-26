Local News
Six Nations Bingo Hall biggest money maker estimated $24 million a year!

September 26, 2018 65 views
SIx Nations Grand River Development Corp’s (SNGRDC) biggest money maker is the local bingo hall at an estimated $24 million it picks up the majority of the bills to keep the SNGRDC operating. It underwent an number of upgrades in the past year included a new LD retrofit, lighting and an AC project and survellience equipment installed. (Photo by Jim C Powess)

SNGR Development Corp revenues down, band businesses up By Lynda Powless Editor The Six Nations Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC) made less money last year…$3.2 million less than it made in 2017 despite on reserve band owned business’ revenues increasing. Six Nations own businesses revenues grew to $27,131,550 last year. That’s an almost $3 million increase in revenues from the Six Nations Bingo Hall, Oneida business park, Chiefswood and other band owned enterprises overseen by the corporation. At the same the off reserve economic interests and partnership revenues dropped by almost $7 million in 2018. The largest economic generator was the Six Nations Bingo earning about $24 million in 2018. In three years since the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) created the SNGRDC it has grown to 130 employees earning…

