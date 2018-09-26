Daily
National News

Six Nations Police issue hunting safety message after gunshots heard near school

September 26, 2018 27 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Police are issuing a hunting safety message to hunters after children at a local school were rushed back into the building when gun shots were heard in the area Wednesday, Sept., 24, 2018 at about 1:39 p.m.

Police received a report of possible gunshots in the area of one of the public schools where children were playing outside at the time. School staff  returned the children safely back into the school and police were called.

Police patrolled the area looking for hunters or anyone in the bush area around the school.  No one was located and no further gunshots were heard.

During the 2018 hunting season, be sure that safe hunting practices and firearm safety are paramount in everyone’s mind, police said in using the message.

When hunting – be aware of the high powered capabilities of the firearms being used for hunting.  Always be sure of your target and always be aware of what may be behind the target.

Hunters must ensure they have the property owners’ permission to be hunting on any property; and again, be aware of the property surroundings other than the intended target.

Hunters must be aware that there are children outside during the day around schools; avoiding areas around a school is the best way to avoid a tragic accident.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

The Grand River Water Walkers made there way through Six Nations. Back Row Michelle Sky Tremblay, Bree and Saura Leggett, Tiffany Ruffett, Elizageth Brass Elsomn, second row, (L to R) Adam Doerwald, Liz Hietkamp, Mike Clark, Sharon Manitowabi, Shale Recollet. Front row, (L -R) Ernestine Caibicssai., Mary Anne Caibaiosi, Shirley Caibaiosai ,  Loretta Davenport and Meaghan Harder. Hostess at Six Nations was Lou Thomas (back rown left) who with help prepared a feast for the walkers Friday at Onondaga Longhouse. (Photo by Jim C Powless)
Local News

Walking for the water

September 26, 2018 35

Walking and singing for the Grand River, Water Walkers drop in By Lynda Powless Editor Mary…

Read more
SIx Nations Grand River Development Corp’s (SNGRDC) biggest money maker is the local bingo hall at an estimated $24 million it picks up the majority of the bills to keep the SNGRDC operating. It underwent an number of upgrades in the past year included a new LD retrofit, lighting and an AC project and survellience equipment installed. (Photo by Jim C Powess)
Local News

Six Nations Bingo Hall biggest money maker estimated $24 million a year!

September 26, 2018 65

SNGR Development Corp revenues down, band businesses up By Lynda Powless Editor The Six Nations Grand…

Read more

Leave a Reply