Six Nations Police issue hunting safety message after gunshots heard near school

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Police are issuing a hunting safety message to hunters after children at a local school were rushed back into the building when gun shots were heard in the area Wednesday, Sept., 24, 2018 at about 1:39 p.m.

Police received a report of possible gunshots in the area of one of the public schools where children were playing outside at the time. School staff returned the children safely back into the school and police were called.

Police patrolled the area looking for hunters or anyone in the bush area around the school. No one was located and no further gunshots were heard.

During the 2018 hunting season, be sure that safe hunting practices and firearm safety are paramount in everyone’s mind, police said in using the message.

When hunting – be aware of the high powered capabilities of the firearms being used for hunting. Always be sure of your target and always be aware of what may be behind the target.

Hunters must ensure they have the property owners’ permission to be hunting on any property; and again, be aware of the property surroundings other than the intended target.

Hunters must be aware that there are children outside during the day around schools; avoiding areas around a school is the best way to avoid a tragic accident.

Add Your Voice