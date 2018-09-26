Six Nations Police urge public to be on lookout for white van

Six Nations Police are urging the community to be on the lookout for the driver of a white van spotted on Townline last Monday believed to have been watching children get off the school bus. The incident occurred Monday September 17th, at about 4:19 PM, . Police said they received a call from a resident concerned with a suspicious vehicle at a Townline residence. Residents told police a white Chevy van had been parked on the side of the road. The van then pulled into a residence and parked behind a structure. The man who reported the incident told police he approached the van and asked the driver what he was doing. The suspect male driver said he was looking to buy scrap metal. The reporting person felt this was…



