Walking for the water

Walking and singing for the Grand River, Water Walkers drop in By Lynda Powless Editor Mary Anne Cailbaisosi carries a copper pail with about three cups of clear water inside. It slushes against the sides as she walks with the All Nations Grand River Water Walk, a two week journey up and down the length of the Grand River. The Annishinaabe woman had dipped the pail into water at Dundalk, the source of the Grand River and poured it back into the river at its mouth at Port Maitland, on the shores of Lake Erie. Carrying the pail, she set off to begin the two week trek. She isn’t alone. She walks with about a dozen other core walkers who care about the water. Their numbers swell as supporters join…



