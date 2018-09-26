Local News
Walking for the water

September 26, 2018 37 views
The Grand River Water Walkers made there way through Six Nations. Back Row Michelle Sky Tremblay, Bree and Saura Leggett, Tiffany Ruffett, Elizageth Brass Elsomn, second row, (L to R) Adam Doerwald, Liz Hietkamp, Mike Clark, Sharon Manitowabi, Shale Recollet. Front row, (L -R) Ernestine Caibicssai., Mary Anne Caibaiosi, Shirley Caibaiosai ,  Loretta Davenport and Meaghan Harder. Hostess at Six Nations was Lou Thomas (back rown left) who with help prepared a feast for the walkers Friday at Onondaga Longhouse. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

Walking and singing for the Grand River, Water Walkers drop in By Lynda Powless Editor Mary Anne Cailbaisosi carries a copper pail with about three cups of clear water inside. It slushes against the sides as she walks with the All Nations Grand River Water Walk, a two week journey up and down the length of the Grand River. The Annishinaabe woman had dipped the pail into water at Dundalk, the source of the Grand River and poured it back into the river at its mouth at Port Maitland, on the shores of Lake Erie. Carrying the pail, she set off to begin the two week trek. She isn’t alone. She walks with about a dozen other core walkers who care about the water. Their numbers swell as supporters join…

