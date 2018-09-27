Sask. First Nation had no say in child killer's transfer to healing lodge on its land - The Turtle Island News

Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge is a multi-level standalone open campus facility. It consists of a Main Lodge and a Spiritual Lodge that are central in facility layout design.
WARNING: This story contains details some readers may find disturbing.
SASKATCHEWAN- Nekaneet First Nation Chief Alvin Francis says his community was surprised to learn Terri-Lyne McClinitic, had been transferred to a healing lodge on their land in Saskatchewan.
The Nekaneet First Nation in Saskatchewan houses the Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge. Chief Francis released a statement Wednesday saying if elders had been involved in the inmate selection process, he said the outcome might have been different.
The lodge is a minimum security lodge on their land built to house up to 60 incarcerated 60 Aboriginal women. It isn’t known if McClinitic is Aboriginal, but non-Aboriginal women have been transferred to healing lodges.
According to Correctional Services Canada’s (CSC) website the Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge focuses on healing through traditional teachings and ceremonies. There are no fences around the lodge that is near Maple Creek. It is 150 kilometres from the nearest large city, Medicine Hat, Alberta and over 400 kilometres from other CSC facilities.
“Okimaw Ohci contains both single and family residential units, as offenders may have their children stay with them. Each unit has a bedroom, a bathroom, a kitchenette with an eating area and a living room,” according to CSC’s website.
“The focal point is the spiritual lodge where teachings, ceremonies and workshops with elders take place. A personal life plan is created for each Aboriginal offender outlining what she needs emotionally, physically and spiritually to help with her rehabilitation.
“Programs help offenders build the strength they need to make essential changes in their lives. Programs address vocational training, family and children, Aboriginal language and nature. The women learn how to live independently by cooking, doing laundry, cleaning and doing outdoor maintenance chores.,” the CSC website says.
Chief Francis said the community itself had no say in the transfer of McClintic.
“At one time, Nekaneet elders sat on the interview process and had influence on inmate intake, but the funding was cut about six years ago, and we no longer have input on who is transferred to the Healing Lodge from other Federal Correctional Institutions,” Francis said in a statement
“It’s solely at the discretion of Correctional Service Canada to decide who is allowed to be transferred to the all-women’s correctional facility.” McClintic was moved from a maximum high-security prison in Kitchener, Ontario last December.
The decision to transfer McClintic – convicted of first-degree murder for the 2009 killing of eight-year-old Victoria Stafford – to the healing lodge is now under review by Ottawa.
In 2012, McClintic pleaded guilty to assaulting an inmate at the Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener. She wrote a letter to a friend that was intercepted by correctional officers, in which she described stomping, punching and kicking an inmate she had asked to meet for a peer-to-peer mentoring session. She said in the letter if she’d had more space, she would have done more damage.
Victoria Stafford’s family, supporters and political figures were outraged at the move.Stafford’s father says he was only informed by CSC this past August, eight months after she had been transferred.
In Question Period on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to questions, saying, “Mr. Speaker, our hearts go out to the family of Tori Stafford, for the loss they have endured and lived these past nine years. The minister has asked that the commissioner of correctional services review such decisions to ensure they are done properly and in accordance with long standing policy.”
Stafford’s family has planned a protest calling on the transfer to be reversed. The protest is scheduled for Nov. 2 on Parliament Hill. McClintic is serving “an indeterminate life sentence” for first-degree murder and won’t be eligible for parole until May 19, 2031.