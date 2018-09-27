Daily
National News

B.C. First Nation won’t be able to return home for months after wildfires

September 27, 2018 21 views

TELEGRAPH CREEK, B.C.- Members of a tiny First Nation in northwest British Columbia remain scattered across the province in hotels and relatives’ homes after fleeing destructive wildfires this summer.

Tahltan First Nation Chief Rick McLean says it will take months to clean up the damage from the flames that ripped through Telegraph Creek and ensure it is safe for people to return.

And now that winter is approaching, he says rebuilding the 21 homes that were destroyed will have to wait until spring when the ground isn’t frozen.

Widfires across B.C. this summer hit First Nations especially hard and sparked criticism of the federal and provincial governments for poor funding and communication with Indigenous groups.

A spokeswoman for the Forests Ministry says Premier John Horgan spoke with McLean in August and raised the chief’s concerns about training and resources with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Indigenous Services Canada says significant efforts were made this year to improve recovery support for B.C. First Nations affected by wildfires and it’s working with the Tahltan to assess impacts and support evacuees.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

A brief look at provincial approaches to recreational marijuana sales

September 27, 2018 38

Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government has unveiled more details on its plan to sell recreational cannabis. Here’s…

Read more
Daily

Ice conditions keep Canadian divers from full exploration of Franklin wreck

September 27, 2018 38

By Mia Rabson   THE CANADIAN PRESS   OTTAWA _ Unexpectedly intense ice conditions meant anxious…

Read more

Leave a Reply