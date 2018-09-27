Police

IMPAIRED CHARGES FOR OHSWEKEN MALE

On  Friday  September  21,  2018,  at  11:18 PM, Six Nations Police were on general  patrol  on  Third  Line  Road,  Six  Nations  Territory, when they

observed  a  motor    vehicle facing east in the westbound lane of traffic;

the vehicle was stationary and the brake lights were on.  Police approached the vehicle and observed a lone male asleep in the driver’s seat.

 

Police  identified  the male driver as  Andrew Hill (32 years) (Accused) of

Ohsweken.   Police  determined  that  he was showing signs of impairment by

alcohol.

 

Mr.  Hill  was  arrested   for Impaired and taken to the Six Nations Police

Station for breath tests, which he failed.

 

Mr. Hill was charged with:

1) Impaired Care and Control of a Motor vehicle

2) Over 80mg – Operation of a Motor vehicle

 

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

 

Mr. Hill was released on a Promise to Appear with a Brantford Court date of

 

November 12th, 2018, to answer to the charges against him.

