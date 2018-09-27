IMPAIRED CHARGES FOR OHSWEKEN MALE

On Friday September 21, 2018, at 11:18 PM, Six Nations Police were on general patrol on Third Line Road, Six Nations Territory, when they

observed a motor vehicle facing east in the westbound lane of traffic;

the vehicle was stationary and the brake lights were on. Police approached the vehicle and observed a lone male asleep in the driver’s seat.

Police identified the male driver as Andrew Hill (32 years) (Accused) of

Ohsweken. Police determined that he was showing signs of impairment by

alcohol.

Mr. Hill was arrested for Impaired and taken to the Six Nations Police

Station for breath tests, which he failed.

Mr. Hill was charged with:

1) Impaired Care and Control of a Motor vehicle

2) Over 80mg – Operation of a Motor vehicle

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Mr. Hill was released on a Promise to Appear with a Brantford Court date of

November 12th, 2018, to answer to the charges against him.

