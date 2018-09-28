Police

Police Request Assistance In Locating Missing Male

September 28, 2018 36 views

Brantford Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 32 year old male, Michael CUNNINGHAM-DAVIS.
Michael CUNNINGHAM-DAVIS is described as a aboriginal male being 178cm (5’10”) and weighing 73kgs (160lbs) with dark hair, brown eyes and unshaven. CUNNINGHAM-DAVIS has a tattoo of the word “Davis” on his left forearm, a tattoo of the word “Noah” on his right shoulder and a tattoo of the word “Kyden” on the back of his neck.
The Brantford Police are concerned for the well-being of Michael CUNNINGHAM-DAVIS and are seeking assistance from anyone who may have information which may assist in locating him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brantford Police at 519-756-7050

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Police

IMPAIRED CHARGES FOR OHSWEKEN MALE

September 27, 2018 73

On  Friday  September  21,  2018,  at  11:18 PM, Six Nations Police were on general  patrol  on …

Read more
Police

Brantford Police Blotter Monday September 24, 2018

September 25, 2018 76

Impaired Location: Broad Street and Usher Street On Thursday September 20, 2018 just after 6:00 p.m.…

Read more

Leave a Reply