Police Request Assistance In Locating Missing Male

Brantford Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 32 year old male, Michael CUNNINGHAM-DAVIS.

Michael CUNNINGHAM-DAVIS is described as a aboriginal male being 178cm (5’10”) and weighing 73kgs (160lbs) with dark hair, brown eyes and unshaven. CUNNINGHAM-DAVIS has a tattoo of the word “Davis” on his left forearm, a tattoo of the word “Noah” on his right shoulder and a tattoo of the word “Kyden” on the back of his neck.

The Brantford Police are concerned for the well-being of Michael CUNNINGHAM-DAVIS and are seeking assistance from anyone who may have information which may assist in locating him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brantford Police at 519-756-7050

