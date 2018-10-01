Brantford Police Crime Briefs October 1, 2018

Impaired

Lynden Road

Incident: On Friday September 28, 2018 just after 11:30 p.m. Community Patrol Officers located a vehicle parked in a business parking lot on Lynden Road. When the Officers first observed the vehicle it had been running however when they approached it was then turned off and the male driver was seen trying to hide in the driver’s seat. Officers spoke to the male who showed signs of intoxication. The driver was read a demand for a roadside screening device. The driver failed the roadside device and was arrested without incident. The accused was transported to the Brantford Police Service where he was to provide two samples of his breath as required by law. The accused readings were over two times the legal limit. A 40 year old Brantford male has been charged with Care and Control of Motor Vehicle Over 80. His licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

Disturbance

Colborne Street

Incident: On Saturday September 28, 2018 just before 8:00 p.m. Brantford Police Service a call about a disturbance at a motel on Colborne Street. The victim advised that she was a case worker for the accused and that she had attended to the motel to check up on him. During the visit the accused trashed the motel room destroying several items inside. At one point the accused had taken a metal object that had broken off from inside the room and had threatened the victim with it. Community Patrol Officers attended to the area where they located and arrested the accused without incident. Information was received that the accused was currently bound by court orders with conditions. A 36 year old Brantford male is charged with Assault with a Weapon, Mischief to Property Under $5000, Breach of Recognizance and Breach of Probation.

Break and Enter

Downing Street

Incident: On Sunday September 30, 2018 Brantford Police Service received a report of a Break and Enter into a garage on Downing Street. Sometime overnight unknown person(s) broke into the garage and took a bicycle and alcohol.

Theft and Property Damage

Colborne Street

Incident: On Sunday September 30, 2018 Brantford Police Service received a report of a theft from a motor vehicle on Colborne Street. Sometime overnight unknown person(s) smashed the passenger window to the vehicle and took a number of items.

Break and Enter

The Strand

Incident: On Sunday September 30, 2018 Brantford Police Service received a report of a Break and Enter into a rear shed to a residence on The Strand. Sometime overnight unknown person(s) entered into the rear yard and broke into the shed. Reported taken was tools.

