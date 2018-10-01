WRONG WAY TRACTOR TRAILER ON HIGHWAY 403 – DRIVER CHARGED WITH IMPAIRED

(BRANT COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Brant County Detachment has charged the male driver of a tractor trailer with drinking and driving offences following a traffic complaint investigation on Highway 403 in Brant County, Ontario.

On Sunday September 30, 2018 at 7:03 p.m., OPP responded to Highway 403 near Brant Road 25 after receiving multiple calls of a tractor trailer travelling east bound in the west bound lanes.

OPP located the tractor trailer and investigated.

While speaking with the male driver, officers detected signs of impairment by alcohol and the driver was subsequently arrested.

OPP would like to thank all of the concerned citizens who called in to report the very dangerous condition.

The male driver with appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford, Ontario at a later date to answer to the charges.

