A national wave Orange Shirt Day Residential school children honoured

October 3, 2018 18 views
Residential School survivors are led by the Six Nations Women’s Singers down the long Mohawk Institute driveway marking Orange Shirt Day Sunday. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

By Lynda Powless Editor A sea of orange filled schools and organizations across First Nations communities Friday. It spilled over into schools, governnment offices and businesses across the country. It’s the National Orange Shirt Day, now declared an official holiday in B.C., Across the country people donned orange shirts spurring a movement honouring Residential School Survivors, those who have passed on and some who never making it home. At Six Nations survivors of the notorious Mohawk Institute, or “Mush-Hole” as it became known for serving Indigenous children nothing but oat meal, were surrounded by supporters as they symbolically walked the long, long driveway leading into the institute as part of the Woodland Cultural Centre’s second annual Gathering for Survivors of Residential Schools. The two day event included a day for survivors…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
