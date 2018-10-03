Local News
ticker

Climate change dictating development First Nation Conference

October 3, 2018 20 views
Future development will be decided by climate change (Photos by Dennis Hanagen)

By Dennis Hanagan Special to Turtle Island News TORONTO–Climate change is happening fast and it’s going to affect the economy along with life in Ontario’s north home to a number of Indigenous communities. That point was raised at the three-day 7th annual First Nations Economic Advancement Conference (FNEAC) recently. The climate change that melted the ice sheet that once covered Canada took place a millennia ago, said Dr. David Pearson, an earth scientist and professor at the School of the Environment at Laurentian University. “That was natural change that took place over thousands of years” said Dr. Pearson. “The change that we’re seeing now, the change that is part of the context for all that we do including economic development … is happening vastly faster, happening at least a hundred…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Indigenous children still being treated unequally by provinces: advocate 

October 3, 2018 10

THE CANADIAN PRESS WINNIPEG- A First Nations children’s advocate says Indigenous kids are still not being…

Read more
Jeff Henhawk (centre) questions why he was banned from holding cannabis information sessions in community buildings. (Photos by Jim C Powless)
Local News

Community questions Six Nations Cannabis law at district meeting

October 3, 2018 31

By Lynda Powless Editor A draft Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) Cannabis Law came under fire…

Read more