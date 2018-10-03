Climate change dictating development First Nation Conference

By Dennis Hanagan Special to Turtle Island News TORONTO–Climate change is happening fast and it’s going to affect the economy along with life in Ontario’s north home to a number of Indigenous communities. That point was raised at the three-day 7th annual First Nations Economic Advancement Conference (FNEAC) recently. The climate change that melted the ice sheet that once covered Canada took place a millennia ago, said Dr. David Pearson, an earth scientist and professor at the School of the Environment at Laurentian University. “That was natural change that took place over thousands of years” said Dr. Pearson. “The change that we’re seeing now, the change that is part of the context for all that we do including economic development … is happening vastly faster, happening at least a hundred…



