Community questions Six Nations Cannabis law at district meeting

By Lynda Powless Editor A draft Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) Cannabis Law came under fire at a combined District Meeting last week with community members questioning SNEC’s authority to pass laws here. Local resident Dakota Brant asked the councillors “when did the SNEC get the authority to pass laws? Only governments can pass laws. The elected council is a board of directors.” She said the draft “cannabis law” is a “direct attack on the Confederacy Council and we are suppose to just allow it to happen.” She was one of several people at a District Four, Five and Six meeting last Wednesday that questioned the document on issues ranging from water, to federal intrusion to pricing and ownership. The SNEC has only held two district meetings on its newly…
