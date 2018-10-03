Editorial
Letters: Helen Miller managing own source revenue

October 3, 2018

Prepared by Councillor Helen Miller Not long ago the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) was asked to sponsor eight players to attend the World Junior Lacrosse Championship in Saskatoon. This isn’t unusual. SNEC gets a lot of funding requests from individuals, organizations, teams and various groups. After this last request I got to thinking there’s something wrong here. With all the money coming into our community the SNEC shouldn’t be getting funding requests. The fact this is happening tells me that the two trusts (The Six Nations Community Trust and the Six Nations of the Grand River Development Trust) and the Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation which was set up to not only generate our own source revenue (OSR) but to manage and administer these funds are…

