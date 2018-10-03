Local News
Six Nations police conduct drug search

October 3, 2018 20 views

Six Nations Police have charged four adults with a series of drug charges after a raid on a Fourth Line home Monday evening. Police executed a search warrant at 2882 Fourth Line Road Monday (October 1st) at 7:01 p.m.. finding three adults and a child inside the home. Police said a woman and four other children were located outside of the residence. All four adults were arrested and Six Nations Child Protection Services were contacted to assist with caring for the children. As a result of the search, investigators seized Cannabis (Marihuana), Cocaine, an undisclosed amount of cash, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking. As a result of the warrant, the following charges are being laid: Mary Louella Longboat, 61, Vernon Scott Hill, 64, Joseph William Powless, 44, and Chelsee…

