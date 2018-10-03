Six Nations police conduct drug search

Six Nations Police have charged four adults with a series of drug charges after a raid on a Fourth Line home Monday evening. Police executed a search warrant at 2882 Fourth Line Road Monday (October 1st) at 7:01 p.m.. finding three adults and a child inside the home. Police said a woman and four other children were located outside of the residence. All four adults were arrested and Six Nations Child Protection Services were contacted to assist with caring for the children. As a result of the search, investigators seized Cannabis (Marihuana), Cocaine, an undisclosed amount of cash, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking. As a result of the warrant, the following charges are being laid: Mary Louella Longboat, 61, Vernon Scott Hill, 64, Joseph William Powless, 44, and Chelsee…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice