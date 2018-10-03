Will SNEC cannabis talks come out of the closet?

In two weeks recreational cannabis will become legal in Canada. It doesn’t matter if you support the move or not it is coming and dispensaries could be throwing open their doors. That includes First Nations. Come Oct. 17, online sales will hit the market, hundreds of retail outlets are expected to enter the new legal industry. Cannabis growers are looking for licensing partners.Current retailers are expanding into the market like the Second Cup who is considering converting some of its 130 coffee outlets into cannabis sales. Loblaws is preparing for sales. Illegal shops are being told to shut down before Oct 17 if they expect to become legal. If you think things are confusing in mainstream Canada image what is happening in First Nation communities. Left in the dark at…



