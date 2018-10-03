Editorial
ticker

Will SNEC cannabis talks come out of the closet?

October 3, 2018 25 views

In two weeks recreational cannabis will become legal in Canada. It doesn’t matter if you support the move or not it is coming and dispensaries could be throwing open their doors. That includes First Nations. Come Oct. 17, online sales will hit the market, hundreds of retail outlets are expected to enter the new legal industry. Cannabis growers are looking for licensing partners.Current retailers are expanding into the market like the Second Cup who is considering converting some of its 130 coffee outlets into cannabis sales. Loblaws is preparing for sales. Illegal shops are being told to shut down before Oct 17 if they expect to become legal. If you think things are confusing in mainstream Canada image what is happening in First Nation communities. Left in the dark at…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Indigenous children still being treated unequally by provinces: advocate 

October 3, 2018 10

THE CANADIAN PRESS WINNIPEG- A First Nations children’s advocate says Indigenous kids are still not being…

Read more
Jeff Henhawk (centre) questions why he was banned from holding cannabis information sessions in community buildings. (Photos by Jim C Powless)
Local News

Community questions Six Nations Cannabis law at district meeting

October 3, 2018 31

By Lynda Powless Editor A draft Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) Cannabis Law came under fire…

Read more