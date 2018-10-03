Local News
Woman killed in accident

October 3, 2018

Six Nations Police are investigating a single car accident that claimed the life of the female driver. On Saturday, September 29th, 2018, at 4:00 A.M., Six Nations Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on 6th Line Road, Six Nations of the Grand River Territory.At scene officers found a white Nissan, completely destroyed, off the roadway.  Paramedics were on scene attempting to resuscitate a female who was found outside the vehicle.  Police determined that the female was the lone occupant of the vehicle.  She was transported to West Haldimand General Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The Nissan had been travelling eastbound on 6th Line Road when it left the roadway, went onto the shoulder, struck a culvert and rolled over several times. The O.P.P. Traffic Reconstruction Unit attended…

