Daily
National News

Eastern Metis chief calls agreement between Mi’kmaq, council ‘fear mongering’ 

October 4, 2018 17 views

The Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq Chiefs and the Metis National Council pledge to work together on the growing number of people self-identifying as Metis. Glooscap First Nation Chief Sidney Peters, co-chairman of the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq Chiefs, and Clement Chartier, president of the Metis National Council, right, signia memorandum of understanding, in Halifax Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, handout photo. (Mi’kmaq Rights Initiative Photo)

HALIFAX- The chief of one of the largest group’s of eastern Metis is condemning an agreement between the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq Chiefs and the Metis National Council, saying it creates “unnecessary harm and anguish.”

Karole Dumont of the Council of the First Metis People of Canada says the memorandum of understanding between the two groups is “fear mongering” and an attempt to “raise the Mi’kmaq against the Metis,”  many of whom she says share the same ancestors.

She says the allegations questioning the eastern Metis’ claims are “misleading and unfounded,” and paint all the Metis in Nova Scotia with the same negative brush.

In a memorandum of understanding released Wednesday, the Mi’kmaq chiefs and the Metis

Karole Dumont of the Council of the First Metis People of Canada (Supplied Photo)

National Council said they will work together to educate the public about what they call the “legitimate Metis Nation and Mi’kmaq issues.”

They expressed concern with what they called a growing number of people “misrepresenting” themselves as Metis.

Dumont argues that the origin of the eastern Metis dates back hundreds of years, and that the agreement is about division not unity and is “a sad manipulation of eastern Canada’s Indigenous peoples.”

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

In The News Today- Thursday Oct., 4 -Five stories in the news

October 4, 2018 18

FORD IN SASKATCHEWAN TO TALK CARBON TAX ario Premier Doug Ford is bringing his anti-carbon tax…

Read more
Daily

Mammoth undertaking: Premier officially opens Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton

October 4, 2018 23

EDMONTON- Alberta’s new provincial museum in downtown Edmonton is officially open. Premier Rachel Notley unveiled a…

Read more

Leave a Reply