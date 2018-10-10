Cannabis council session opens doors and minds showed council

It couldn’t have come at a better time. A chance for the Six Nations Elected Council to learn, it can work with its community if it tries. Last week a Six Nations Elected Council “working session” on its draft cannabis law turned into an open meeting with public input but not without a troubling start. Elected Chief Ava Hill pointed out to about 30 people attending the session was a “working council meeting. Not a public meeting. Without question councillors Mark Hill, Helen Miller and Sherilyn Hill Pierce shone at the meeting telling their fellow councillors they saw no reason to close the meeting. In fact all three told the meeting they wanted to hear what the community had to say. Districts 4,5 and 6 councillors had already told people…
