Editorial
ticker

Cannabis council session opens doors and minds showed council

October 10, 2018 41 views

It couldn’t have come at a better time. A chance for the Six Nations Elected Council to learn, it can work with its community if it tries. Last week a Six Nations Elected Council “working session” on its draft cannabis law turned into an open meeting with public input but not without a troubling start. Elected Chief Ava Hill pointed out to about 30 people attending the session was a “working council meeting. Not a public meeting. Without question councillors Mark Hill, Helen Miller and Sherilyn Hill Pierce shone at the meeting telling their fellow councillors they saw no reason to close the meeting. In fact all three told the meeting they wanted to hear what the community had to say. Districts 4,5 and 6 councillors had already told people…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Canada pipeline blast risks Washington natural gas shortage, 100 Lheidli T’enneh First Nation people evacuated

October 10, 2018 37

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C.-AP-CP-A massive pipeline explosion in British Columbia that forced about 100 members of the nearby…

Read more
Daily

Backlash erupts over misconduct finding for judge who took on law school post

October 10, 2018 35

Senator Murray Sinclair calls for stop to  review of Justice Patrick Smith, interim dean of Lakehead…

Read more